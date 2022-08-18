Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Peter Obi accuses opposition parties of using his name, party name and supporters to troll and spread fake news
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The presidential candidate of the Labor party, Peter Obi, has accused members of the opposition party of using his name, the name of his political party as well as the name of his supporters (Obid

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

Peter Obi accuses opposition of spreading fake news The Punch:
Peter Obi accuses opposition of spreading fake news
2023: Opposition sponsoring fake news against me - Peter Obi alleges Daily Post:
2023: Opposition sponsoring fake news against me - Peter Obi alleges
Opposition behind fake news on social media, not Labour Party, says Peter Obi Vanguard News:
Opposition behind fake news on social media, not Labour Party, says Peter Obi
Opposition fabricating stories, ascribing them to us, Peter Obi raises alarm Daily Trust:
Opposition fabricating stories, ascribing them to us, Peter Obi raises alarm
Peter Obi Accuses Opposition Parties Of Using His Name, Party Name And Supporters To Troll, Misinform The Public And Spread Fake News Tori News:
Peter Obi Accuses Opposition Parties Of Using His Name, Party Name And Supporters To Troll, Misinform The Public And Spread Fake News
2023: Peter Obi accuses opposition parties of engaging in misinformation Ripples Nigeria:
2023: Peter Obi accuses opposition parties of engaging in misinformation
Peter Obi Raises Alarm And Accuses Opposition Of Spreading Fake News KOKO TV Nigeria:
Peter Obi Raises Alarm And Accuses Opposition Of Spreading Fake News
Other parties responsible for fake news – Peter Obi Champion Newspapers:
Other parties responsible for fake news – Peter Obi
Peter Obi accuses opposition of spreading fake news The Eagle Online:
Peter Obi accuses opposition of spreading fake news
Opposition Behind Fake News On Social Media, Not Labour Party, Says Peter Obi The Nigeria Lawyer:
Opposition Behind Fake News On Social Media, Not Labour Party, Says Peter Obi
Opposition behind fake news on social media - Peter Obi fights back News Wire NGR:
Opposition behind fake news on social media - Peter Obi fights back
2023: Peter Obi accuses Tinubu, others of spreading fake news against Labour Party Politics Nigeria:
2023: Peter Obi accuses Tinubu, others of spreading fake news against Labour Party
Peter Obi Warns Of Targeted "Fake News And Misinformation" Against Him, Supporters And Labour Party, Accuses APC, PDP Global Upfront:
Peter Obi Warns Of Targeted "Fake News And Misinformation" Against Him, Supporters And Labour Party, Accuses APC, PDP
2023: Nigerians React As Peter Obi Sends Message To Opposition Parties Naija News:
2023: Nigerians React As Peter Obi Sends Message To Opposition Parties
"Opposition parties are trolling and insinuating fake news" - Peter Obi raises alarm Gist Reel:
"Opposition parties are trolling and insinuating fake news" - Peter Obi raises alarm


2 2023: Valentine Ozigbo declares support for Peter Obi, says he'll transform Nigeria - Legit, 8 hours ago
3 ENaira records 200,000 users, N4bn transactions value – Emefiele - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
4 'Their offer was miserly' - ASUU explains why its meeting with FG ended in deadlock - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
5 Six arrested as troops clear camp of notorious bandit, Lawal Kwalba in Kaduna forest, recover bags of fertilizer used for making IEDs - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
6 University Lecturers, ASUU Yet To Call Off Strike Over ‘No Work, No Pay’ Rule – Education Minister - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
7 More rains, thunderstorms expected nationwide from Friday: NiMet - Peoples Gazette, 13 hours ago
8 How I’ll address Nigeria’s electricity crisis — Atiku - Prompt News, 16 hours ago
9 2023: Do away with bad leaders, vote for competence – Aisha Yesufu - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
10 Your fares are too expensive – Shehu Sani slams Emirates Airlines - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
