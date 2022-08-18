Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Mercy Aigbe Shares Throwback Video Of Herself Cooking With Older Housewives At Her Husband’s Hometown
News photo Information Nigeria  - Actress Mercy Aigbe has posted an old video of herself genuinely cooking with the older housewives in her husband’s community, following weeks of receiving harsh online criticism for not joining them in the Ileya cooking.

22 hours ago
