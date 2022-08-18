Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Mercy Chinwo's husband, Pastor Blessed publicly honors Banky W and Adesua Etomi with deep message - Kemi Filani News
News photo Kemi Filani Blog  - Pastor Blessed, the founder of Water Brooks Church and husband of gospel singer Mercy Chinwo, has showered love on celebrity couple Banky and Adesua

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Mercy Chinwo’s Husband Hails Banky W, Adesua As True Family Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa, the new husband of gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, has hailed celebrity couple, Banky W and Adesua Etomi-Wellington, as true family. The Punch:
Mercy Chinwo’s Husband Hails Banky W, Adesua As True Family Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa, the new husband of gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, has hailed celebrity couple, Banky W and Adesua Etomi-Wellington, as true family.
Mercy Chinwo Legit:
Mercy Chinwo's husband calls Banky W and Adesua family, shares wedding photos
‘I am so blessed to be your wife’, Gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo tells husband It was all shades of Glamour and Joy last Saturday, August 13 as Powerhouse Nigerian gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo and her Husband, Pastor Blessed of Water Brooks Church, tied ... Vanguard News:
‘I am so blessed to be your wife’, Gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo tells husband It was all shades of Glamour and Joy last Saturday, August 13 as Powerhouse Nigerian gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo and her Husband, Pastor Blessed of Water Brooks Church, tied ...
Video: ‘I am so blessed to be your wife’, Gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo tells husband News Wire NGR:
Video: ‘I am so blessed to be your wife’, Gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo tells husband
Mercy Chinwo Gist Reel:
Mercy Chinwo's husband showers accolades on Banky W and wife
I’m So Blessed To Be Called Your Wife – Mercy Chinwo Tells Husband [VIDEO] Talk Glitz:
I’m So Blessed To Be Called Your Wife – Mercy Chinwo Tells Husband [VIDEO]


   More Picks
1 Peter Obi accuses opposition parties of using his name, party name and supporters to troll and spread fake news - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 2023: Valentine Ozigbo declares support for Peter Obi, says he'll transform Nigeria - Legit, 8 hours ago
3 ENaira records 200,000 users, N4bn transactions value – Emefiele - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
4 'Their offer was miserly' - ASUU explains why its meeting with FG ended in deadlock - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
5 Six arrested as troops clear camp of notorious bandit, Lawal Kwalba in Kaduna forest, recover bags of fertilizer used for making IEDs - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
6 University Lecturers, ASUU Yet To Call Off Strike Over ‘No Work, No Pay’ Rule – Education Minister - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
7 More rains, thunderstorms expected nationwide from Friday: NiMet - Peoples Gazette, 13 hours ago
8 How I’ll address Nigeria’s electricity crisis — Atiku - Prompt News, 16 hours ago
9 2023: Do away with bad leaders, vote for competence – Aisha Yesufu - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
10 Your fares are too expensive – Shehu Sani slams Emirates Airlines - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info