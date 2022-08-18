Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Tonto Dikeh announces she’s officially quitting Nollywood
News photo Correct NG  - Popular Nigerian actress cum politician, Tonto Dikeh has announced that she is leaving the movie industry permanently, to focus on politics. The mothe- of-one is the African Democratic Congress (ADC) deputy governorship candidate for Rivers State.

