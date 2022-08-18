Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Court slates October 12 to hear alleged certificate forgery case against Tinubu, APC, INEC
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, fixed October 12 for hearing in a suit seeking disqualification of the Presidential candidate

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Peter Obi accuses opposition parties of using his name, party name and supporters to troll and spread fake news - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 2023: Valentine Ozigbo declares support for Peter Obi, says he'll transform Nigeria - Legit, 8 hours ago
3 ENaira records 200,000 users, N4bn transactions value – Emefiele - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
4 'Their offer was miserly' - ASUU explains why its meeting with FG ended in deadlock - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
5 Six arrested as troops clear camp of notorious bandit, Lawal Kwalba in Kaduna forest, recover bags of fertilizer used for making IEDs - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
6 University Lecturers, ASUU Yet To Call Off Strike Over ‘No Work, No Pay’ Rule – Education Minister - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
7 More rains, thunderstorms expected nationwide from Friday: NiMet - Peoples Gazette, 13 hours ago
8 How I’ll address Nigeria’s electricity crisis — Atiku - Prompt News, 16 hours ago
9 2023: Do away with bad leaders, vote for competence – Aisha Yesufu - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
10 Your fares are too expensive – Shehu Sani slams Emirates Airlines - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
