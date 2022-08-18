Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

University Lecturers, ASUU Yet To Call Off Strike Over ‘No Work, No Pay’ Rule – Education Minister
News photo Sahara Reporters  - Nigeria’s Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, has said that the government will not pay the salaries of lecturers within the six months of non-academic activities.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

