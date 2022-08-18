Gbajabiamila Reveals What Happened During Tinubu’s Meeting With Obasanjo

Naija News ... Naija News - The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Thursday revealed the details of the meeting between the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu and former president, Olusegun Obasanjo.Naija News ...



News Credibility Score: 99%