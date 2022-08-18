Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Naira stabilises, exchanges at N429.38 to dollar at Investors and Exporters window
Daily Nigerian  - The naira remained constant on Thursday exchanging at N429.38 to the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window of the CBN. It remained unchanged as at its value on Wednesday. The open indicative rate closed at N427 to the dollar on Thursday. An ...

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Naira stabilises, exchanges at N429.38 to the dollar The Guardian:
Naira stabilises, exchanges at N429.38 to the dollar
Naira Stabilises, Exchanges At N429.38 To The Dollar The Street Journal:
Naira Stabilises, Exchanges At N429.38 To The Dollar
Naira stabilises, exchanges at N429.38 to the dollar Prompt News:
Naira stabilises, exchanges at N429.38 to the dollar
Naira Exchanges N680 To Dollar At Black Market ODU News:
Naira Exchanges N680 To Dollar At Black Market
Naira stabilises, exchanges at N429.38 to the dollar Pulse Nigeria:
Naira stabilises, exchanges at N429.38 to the dollar


   More Picks
1 Peter Obi accuses opposition parties of using his name, party name and supporters to troll and spread fake news - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 2023: Valentine Ozigbo declares support for Peter Obi, says he'll transform Nigeria - Legit, 8 hours ago
3 ENaira records 200,000 users, N4bn transactions value – Emefiele - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
4 'Their offer was miserly' - ASUU explains why its meeting with FG ended in deadlock - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
5 Six arrested as troops clear camp of notorious bandit, Lawal Kwalba in Kaduna forest, recover bags of fertilizer used for making IEDs - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
6 University Lecturers, ASUU Yet To Call Off Strike Over ‘No Work, No Pay’ Rule – Education Minister - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
7 More rains, thunderstorms expected nationwide from Friday: NiMet - Peoples Gazette, 13 hours ago
8 How I’ll address Nigeria’s electricity crisis — Atiku - Prompt News, 16 hours ago
9 2023: Do away with bad leaders, vote for competence – Aisha Yesufu - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
10 Your fares are too expensive – Shehu Sani slams Emirates Airlines - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info