Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Some Northern Govs mismanaging primary education – FG
News photo The Nation  - The Federal government has lamented the alleged mismanagement of the basic education level by some northern Governors.Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who gave this indication while speaking during the weekly Ministerial Briefing organised

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Some Northern states mismanaging primary education, FG says The Guardian:
Some Northern states mismanaging primary education, FG says
Some Northern States Mismanaging Primary Education –Federal Govt Leadership:
Some Northern States Mismanaging Primary Education –Federal Govt
Some Northern govs ‘destroying’ primary education — FG Vanguard News:
Some Northern govs ‘destroying’ primary education — FG
Some Northern States Mismanaging Primary Education, FG Says The Street Journal:
Some Northern States Mismanaging Primary Education, FG Says
Northern Governors Are Destroying Basic Education - FG Naija News:
Northern Governors Are Destroying Basic Education - FG


   More Picks
1 Peter Obi accuses opposition parties of using his name, party name and supporters to troll and spread fake news - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 2023: Valentine Ozigbo declares support for Peter Obi, says he'll transform Nigeria - Legit, 8 hours ago
3 ENaira records 200,000 users, N4bn transactions value – Emefiele - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
4 'Their offer was miserly' - ASUU explains why its meeting with FG ended in deadlock - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
5 Six arrested as troops clear camp of notorious bandit, Lawal Kwalba in Kaduna forest, recover bags of fertilizer used for making IEDs - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
6 University Lecturers, ASUU Yet To Call Off Strike Over ‘No Work, No Pay’ Rule – Education Minister - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
7 More rains, thunderstorms expected nationwide from Friday: NiMet - Peoples Gazette, 13 hours ago
8 How I’ll address Nigeria’s electricity crisis — Atiku - Prompt News, 16 hours ago
9 2023: Do away with bad leaders, vote for competence – Aisha Yesufu - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
10 Your fares are too expensive – Shehu Sani slams Emirates Airlines - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info