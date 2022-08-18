Post News
News at a Glance
Man identifies his late mother's corpse among the 20 mummified bodies found in Edo ritualist den
Linda Ikeji Blog
- There was a mild drama, on Thursday, August 18, when one Osaro Nappiar, 'identified his mother’s corpse' at the recently discovered ritualist den where 20 mummified bodies were
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Trust:
Drama as man identifies mother’s body at Edo ‘ritualists’ den’
Yaba Left Online:
Man identifies his late mother's corpse among the 20 mummified bodies found in Edo ritualist den
Tori News:
Drama As Man Identifies Mother’s Body At Edo ‘Ritualists’ Den’ After Deposoting The Corpse In Mortuary
Independent:
Edo Police Uncovers Ritualists’ Den With 20 Mummified Bodies
Edujandon:
Man identifies his late mother’s corpse among the 20 mummified bodies found in Edo ritualist den
Naija Parrot:
Man identifies his late mother’s corpse among the 20 mummified bodies found in Edo ritualist den
Naija News:
Drama As Man Identifies Mother’s Body At Edo ‘Ritualists’ Den’
More Picks
1
Peter Obi accuses opposition parties of using his name, party name and supporters to troll and spread fake news -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
2
2023: Valentine Ozigbo declares support for Peter Obi, says he'll transform Nigeria -
Legit,
8 hours ago
3
ENaira records 200,000 users, N4bn transactions value – Emefiele -
The Guardian,
19 hours ago
4
'Their offer was miserly' - ASUU explains why its meeting with FG ended in deadlock -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
5
Six arrested as troops clear camp of notorious bandit, Lawal Kwalba in Kaduna forest, recover bags of fertilizer used for making IEDs -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
6
University Lecturers, ASUU Yet To Call Off Strike Over ‘No Work, No Pay’ Rule – Education Minister -
Sahara Reporters,
20 hours ago
7
More rains, thunderstorms expected nationwide from Friday: NiMet -
Peoples Gazette,
13 hours ago
8
How I’ll address Nigeria’s electricity crisis — Atiku -
Prompt News,
16 hours ago
9
2023: Do away with bad leaders, vote for competence – Aisha Yesufu -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
10
Your fares are too expensive – Shehu Sani slams Emirates Airlines -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
