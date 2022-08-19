Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Canada donates 2.6m doses of J&J COVID-19 vaccines to Nigeria
The Nation  - THE Federal Government has received over 2.6 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines from the Canadian government to help the country ramp up the vaccination roll out process. This is coming after the recent launch of the SCALES 3.0 ...

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

