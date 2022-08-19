Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Akoi help: Fans hail Portable as he shares money to beggars wearing agbada
Legit  - Singe Portable showed the generous part of him as he shared a video of the moment he reached out to some roadside beggars and gave them money wearing agbada.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Portable rocks Agbada as he shares money to beggars on the street (Video) The Info NG:
Portable rocks Agbada as he shares money to beggars on the street (Video)
Portable Hits The Streets Wearing Agbada, Shares Money To Roadside Beggars (Video) Tori News:
Portable Hits The Streets Wearing Agbada, Shares Money To Roadside Beggars (Video)
Portable rocks Agbada as he shares money to beggars on the street (Video) Correct NG:
Portable rocks Agbada as he shares money to beggars on the street (Video)
Portable Rocks Agbada To Share Money To Beggars On The Street (Video) KOKO TV Nigeria:
Portable Rocks Agbada To Share Money To Beggars On The Street (Video)
"Why are you gentle lately?" – Reactions as Portable hits the streets wearing Agbada, shares money to roadside beggars (Video) Gist Reel:
"Why are you gentle lately?" – Reactions as Portable hits the streets wearing Agbada, shares money to roadside beggars (Video)
Portable rocks Agbada as he shares money to beggars on the street (Video) Naija on Point:
Portable rocks Agbada as he shares money to beggars on the street (Video)


   More Picks
1 Buhari govt makes u-turn, awards Tompolo multi-billion pipeline protection contract - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
2 Fmr. Militant leader, Tompolo, is reportedly set to receive over N4bn monthly from FG to curb oil theft - Instablog 9ja, 14 hours ago
3 PFN protest against Muslim-Muslim ticket, tells members 1 major thing to do in 2023 - Legit, 16 hours ago
4 Man identifies his late mother's corpse among the 20 mummified bodies found in Edo ritualist den - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
5 Petrol price rose to N190 per litre in July: NBS - Peoples Gazette, 13 hours ago
6 45-year-old Nigerian man dies in India after suspected drug capsules burst in his stomach - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
7 Citizens call on Nigerian government for help following mass deportation in Dubai (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
8 Canada donates 2.6m doses of J&J COVID-19 vaccines to Nigeria - The Nation, 18 hours ago
9 Strike: If students must sue anyone, they'll sue the minister of education and the federal government - ASUU President reacts to Minister's comment - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
10 I used to judge my aunties for being unmarried at 30 but I’m now 37 – Toke Makinwa - The Info NG, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info