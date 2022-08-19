Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Fmr. Militant leader, Tompolo, is reportedly set to receive over N4bn monthly from FG to curb oil theft
Instablog 9ja  - The Federal Government has renewed a multi-million dollar pipeline surveillance contract to a former militant leader and Commander of the defunct Movement for Emancipation of Niger Delta (MEND), Government Ekpemupolo, aka Tompolo, TheNation newspaper ...

14 hours ago
FG reportedly awards ex-militant leader, Tompolo, N4bn monthly contract to curb oil theft in Niger Delta Linda Ikeji Blog:
FG reportedly awards ex-militant leader, Tompolo, N4bn monthly contract to curb oil theft in Niger Delta
Tompolo wins multi-million dollar contract to curb oil theft The Nation:
Tompolo wins multi-million dollar contract to curb oil theft
1 Buhari govt makes u-turn, awards Tompolo multi-billion pipeline protection contract - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
2 Fmr. Militant leader, Tompolo, is reportedly set to receive over N4bn monthly from FG to curb oil theft - Instablog 9ja, 14 hours ago
3 PFN protest against Muslim-Muslim ticket, tells members 1 major thing to do in 2023 - Legit, 16 hours ago
4 Man identifies his late mother's corpse among the 20 mummified bodies found in Edo ritualist den - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
5 Petrol price rose to N190 per litre in July: NBS - Peoples Gazette, 13 hours ago
6 45-year-old Nigerian man dies in India after suspected drug capsules burst in his stomach - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
7 Citizens call on Nigerian government for help following mass deportation in Dubai (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
8 Canada donates 2.6m doses of J&J COVID-19 vaccines to Nigeria - The Nation, 18 hours ago
9 Strike: If students must sue anyone, they'll sue the minister of education and the federal government - ASUU President reacts to Minister's comment - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
10 I used to judge my aunties for being unmarried at 30 but I’m now 37 – Toke Makinwa - The Info NG, 17 hours ago
