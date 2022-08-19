Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Guardian
6
Legit
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Naija Dailies
News at a Glance
Petrol price rose to N190 per litre in July: NBS
Peoples Gazette
- Petrol price rose to N190 per litre in July: NBS
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
More Picks
1
Buhari govt makes u-turn, awards Tompolo multi-billion pipeline protection contract -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
2
Fmr. Militant leader, Tompolo, is reportedly set to receive over N4bn monthly from FG to curb oil theft -
Instablog 9ja,
14 hours ago
3
PFN protest against Muslim-Muslim ticket, tells members 1 major thing to do in 2023 -
Legit,
16 hours ago
4
Man identifies his late mother's corpse among the 20 mummified bodies found in Edo ritualist den -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
5
Petrol price rose to N190 per litre in July: NBS -
Peoples Gazette,
13 hours ago
6
45-year-old Nigerian man dies in India after suspected drug capsules burst in his stomach -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
7
Citizens call on Nigerian government for help following mass deportation in Dubai (videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
8
Canada donates 2.6m doses of J&J COVID-19 vaccines to Nigeria -
The Nation,
18 hours ago
9
Strike: If students must sue anyone, they'll sue the minister of education and the federal government - ASUU President reacts to Minister's comment -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
10
I used to judge my aunties for being unmarried at 30 but I’m now 37 – Toke Makinwa -
The Info NG,
17 hours ago
