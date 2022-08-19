Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


‘The Johnsons’ honours late Ada Ameh
The Nation  - Producers of popular TV series, "The Johnsons" have held an outdoor event in honour of late Ada Ameh, who was part of the acting crew.Ameh, who was named Emuakpor, one of the lead cast on the TV show was honoured in the event tagged: “The Johnsons Ni

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PHOTOS: The Punch:
PHOTOS: 'The Johnsons' Pay Tribute To Late Ada Ameh Producers of TV show, The Johnsons, on Thursday, held an event to pay tributes to one of the show's main characters, late actress, Ada Ameh, at Freedom Park in Lagos.
Cast And Crew Of ‘The Johnsons’ Honour Late Ada Ameh (Photo) Tori News:
Cast And Crew Of ‘The Johnsons’ Honour Late Ada Ameh (Photo)
The Johnsons’ Cast Hold A Night Of Remembrance For Late Ada Ameh Information Nigeria:
The Johnsons’ Cast Hold A Night Of Remembrance For Late Ada Ameh
The Johnsons hold tribute in honor of Ada Ameh ( Photos /Video) The Street Journal:
The Johnsons hold tribute in honor of Ada Ameh ( Photos /Video)
‘The Johnsons’ honours late Ada ‘Emuakpor Johnson’ Ameh The Eagle Online:
‘The Johnsons’ honours late Ada ‘Emuakpor Johnson’ Ameh


   More Picks
1 Fmr. Militant leader, Tompolo, is reportedly set to receive over N4bn monthly from FG to curb oil theft - Instablog 9ja, 24 hours ago
2 Kaduna train attack: Terrorists planning to marry off 21-year-old abducted passenger to commander who is in love with her - Negotiator says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
3 Abducted northern commissioner regain freedom, here's how it went down - Legit, 15 hours ago
4 2023: Tinubu, APC still working on Presidential Campaign Council ― Onanuga - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
5 Petrol price rose to N190 per litre in July: NBS - Peoples Gazette, 23 hours ago
6 30,000 register for TRCN annual teachers’ conference - The Nation, 21 hours ago
7 BPE, foreign firm to collaborate on investment opportunities in Nigeria - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
8 PDP crisis: What Atiku, Wike camps discussed at Port Harcourt meeting [Video] - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
9 Strike: If students must sue anyone, they'll sue the minister of education and the federal government - ASUU President reacts to Minister's comment - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
10 Nigerian Police Have Held My Wife, Daughter Hostage, Surrounding My Residence — Journalist, Agba Jalingo Raises Alarm - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info