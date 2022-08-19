Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Give Obi chance to fix economy, insecurity -- LP
News photo The Punch  - The Labour Party in Delta State has called on Nigerians to give Peter Obi chance come 2023 general election, insisting that he (Obi) has the capacity to fix insecurity that is currently facing Nigeria.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

