Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


No matter how upset you are, don't threaten your partner with break up unless you mean it - Actor Kenneth Okonkwo
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Actor, Kenneth Okonkwo has said that no matter how upset one is about their relationship, they should not threaten to breakup with their partners if they do not mean it.

 

He opined tha

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

No Matter How Upset You Are, Don Tori News:
No Matter How Upset You Are, Don't Threaten Your Partner With Break Up Unless You Mean It - Actor Kenneth Okonkwo
No Matter How Upset You Are, Don’t Threaten Your Partner With Break Up Unless You Mean It – Actor Kenneth Okonkwo KOKO TV Nigeria:
No Matter How Upset You Are, Don’t Threaten Your Partner With Break Up Unless You Mean It – Actor Kenneth Okonkwo
Don’t threaten your partner with break up unless you mean it – Actor Kenneth Okonkwo advices Gist Lovers:
Don’t threaten your partner with break up unless you mean it – Actor Kenneth Okonkwo advices
“No matter how upset you are, don’t threaten your partner with break up unless you mean it” – Actor Kenneth Okonkwo Naija Parrot:
“No matter how upset you are, don’t threaten your partner with break up unless you mean it” – Actor Kenneth Okonkwo
Nollywood Actor, Kenneth Okonkwo Advises Those Who Threaten Their Partners With Breakup Naija News:
Nollywood Actor, Kenneth Okonkwo Advises Those Who Threaten Their Partners With Breakup
No matter how upset you’re, don’t threaten your partner with a breakup - Actor Kenneth Okonkwo says Gist Reel:
No matter how upset you’re, don’t threaten your partner with a breakup - Actor Kenneth Okonkwo says
Kemi Filani Blog:
'Never threaten your partner with breakup unless you mean it' - Kenneth Okonkwo - Kemi Filani News


   More Picks
1 Fmr. Militant leader, Tompolo, is reportedly set to receive over N4bn monthly from FG to curb oil theft - Instablog 9ja, 1 day ago
2 Kaduna train attack: Terrorists planning to marry off 21-year-old abducted passenger to commander who is in love with her - Negotiator says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
3 Abducted northern commissioner regain freedom, here's how it went down - Legit, 15 hours ago
4 2023: Tinubu, APC still working on Presidential Campaign Council ― Onanuga - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
5 Petrol price rose to N190 per litre in July: NBS - Peoples Gazette, 23 hours ago
6 BPE, foreign firm to collaborate on investment opportunities in Nigeria - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
7 PDP crisis: What Atiku, Wike camps discussed at Port Harcourt meeting [Video] - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
8 Strike: If students must sue anyone, they'll sue the minister of education and the federal government - ASUU President reacts to Minister's comment - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
9 Nigerian Police Have Held My Wife, Daughter Hostage, Surrounding My Residence — Journalist, Agba Jalingo Raises Alarm - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
10 No matter how upset you are, don't threaten your partner with break up unless you mean it - Actor Kenneth Okonkwo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info