Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Tears flow as unknown gunmen shoot lawyer to death in Zamfara
Legit  - A lawyer, identified simply as Benedict Azza, was shot and killed by unknown gunmen on motorcycle in Gusau town, the headquarters of Zamfara State on Thursday.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Gunmen Kill Lawyer In Zamfara Leadership:
Gunmen Kill Lawyer In Zamfara
Kidnappers on motorcycle killed fleeing lawyer —Zamfara NBA The Punch:
Kidnappers on motorcycle killed fleeing lawyer —Zamfara NBA
Sahara Reporters:
Gunmen Shoot Dead Lawyer In Zamfara After Failed Abduction
Gunmen Shoot Lawyer To Death In Zamfara The Will:
Gunmen Shoot Lawyer To Death In Zamfara
Gunmen Shoot Lawyer To Death In Zamfara The Street Journal:
Gunmen Shoot Lawyer To Death In Zamfara


   More Picks
1 Fmr. Militant leader, Tompolo, is reportedly set to receive over N4bn monthly from FG to curb oil theft - Instablog 9ja, 1 day ago
2 Kaduna train attack: Terrorists planning to marry off 21-year-old abducted passenger to commander who is in love with her - Negotiator says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
3 Abducted northern commissioner regain freedom, here's how it went down - Legit, 15 hours ago
4 2023: Tinubu, APC still working on Presidential Campaign Council ― Onanuga - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
5 Petrol price rose to N190 per litre in July: NBS - Peoples Gazette, 23 hours ago
6 BPE, foreign firm to collaborate on investment opportunities in Nigeria - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
7 PDP crisis: What Atiku, Wike camps discussed at Port Harcourt meeting [Video] - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
8 Strike: If students must sue anyone, they'll sue the minister of education and the federal government - ASUU President reacts to Minister's comment - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
9 Nigerian Police Have Held My Wife, Daughter Hostage, Surrounding My Residence — Journalist, Agba Jalingo Raises Alarm - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
10 No matter how upset you are, don't threaten your partner with break up unless you mean it - Actor Kenneth Okonkwo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info