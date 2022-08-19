Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Guardian
6
Legit
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
"I am willing to wait for 10 years" Nigerians console Don Jazzy as he vows to wait for Rihanna - Kemi Filani News
Kemi Filani Blog
- Mavins Records boss, Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly addressed as Don Jazzy, has finally revealed his decision to wait for his long time crush, Rihanna,
20 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Legit:
See the new video Don Jazzy just released dedicated to Rihanna
Yaba Left Online:
Don Jazzy ready to wait for Rihanna, even if it takes 10 years.
Gist Reel:
Reactions as Don Jazzy vows to wait for his crush, Rihanna (Video)
Talk Glitz:
I Will Wait For Rihanna Even If Takes Ten Years - Don Jazzy [VIDEO]
Kanyi Daily:
Don Jazzy Says He’s Willing To Wait 10 Years For Rihanna To Be With Him [Video]
More Picks
1
Fmr. Militant leader, Tompolo, is reportedly set to receive over N4bn monthly from FG to curb oil theft -
Instablog 9ja,
1 day ago
2
Kaduna train attack: Terrorists planning to marry off 21-year-old abducted passenger to commander who is in love with her - Negotiator says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
3
Abducted northern commissioner regain freedom, here's how it went down -
Legit,
15 hours ago
4
2023: Tinubu, APC still working on Presidential Campaign Council ― Onanuga -
Vanguard News,
15 hours ago
5
Petrol price rose to N190 per litre in July: NBS -
Peoples Gazette,
23 hours ago
6
BPE, foreign firm to collaborate on investment opportunities in Nigeria -
Nigerian Tribune,
23 hours ago
7
PDP crisis: What Atiku, Wike camps discussed at Port Harcourt meeting [Video] -
Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
8
Strike: If students must sue anyone, they'll sue the minister of education and the federal government - ASUU President reacts to Minister's comment -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
9
Nigerian Police Have Held My Wife, Daughter Hostage, Surrounding My Residence — Journalist, Agba Jalingo Raises Alarm -
Sahara Reporters,
11 hours ago
10
No matter how upset you are, don't threaten your partner with break up unless you mean it - Actor Kenneth Okonkwo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...