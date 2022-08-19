Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"I am willing to wait for 10 years" Nigerians console Don Jazzy as he vows to wait for Rihanna - Kemi Filani News
News photo Kemi Filani Blog  - Mavins Records boss, Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly addressed as Don Jazzy, has finally revealed his decision to wait for his long time crush, Rihanna,

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

See the new video Don Jazzy just released dedicated to Rihanna Legit:
See the new video Don Jazzy just released dedicated to Rihanna
Don Jazzy ready to wait for Rihanna, even if it takes 10 years. Yaba Left Online:
Don Jazzy ready to wait for Rihanna, even if it takes 10 years.
Reactions as Don Jazzy vows to wait for his crush, Rihanna (Video) Gist Reel:
Reactions as Don Jazzy vows to wait for his crush, Rihanna (Video)
I Will Wait For Rihanna Even If Takes Ten Years - Don Jazzy [VIDEO] Talk Glitz:
I Will Wait For Rihanna Even If Takes Ten Years - Don Jazzy [VIDEO]
Don Jazzy Says He’s Willing To Wait 10 Years For Rihanna To Be With Him [Video] Kanyi Daily:
Don Jazzy Says He’s Willing To Wait 10 Years For Rihanna To Be With Him [Video]


   More Picks
1 Fmr. Militant leader, Tompolo, is reportedly set to receive over N4bn monthly from FG to curb oil theft - Instablog 9ja, 1 day ago
2 Kaduna train attack: Terrorists planning to marry off 21-year-old abducted passenger to commander who is in love with her - Negotiator says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
3 Abducted northern commissioner regain freedom, here's how it went down - Legit, 15 hours ago
4 2023: Tinubu, APC still working on Presidential Campaign Council ― Onanuga - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
5 Petrol price rose to N190 per litre in July: NBS - Peoples Gazette, 23 hours ago
6 BPE, foreign firm to collaborate on investment opportunities in Nigeria - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
7 PDP crisis: What Atiku, Wike camps discussed at Port Harcourt meeting [Video] - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
8 Strike: If students must sue anyone, they'll sue the minister of education and the federal government - ASUU President reacts to Minister's comment - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
9 Nigerian Police Have Held My Wife, Daughter Hostage, Surrounding My Residence — Journalist, Agba Jalingo Raises Alarm - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
10 No matter how upset you are, don't threaten your partner with break up unless you mean it - Actor Kenneth Okonkwo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info