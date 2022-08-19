Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


58-year-old Mom stabbed 30 times by daughter, 21 in London
News photo Vanguard News  - By Miftaudeen Raji  A 21-year-old Hanna Bennis has been charged to court for the murder of her 58-year-old mother, Aziza Bennis, whom she stabbed more

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

21-year-old daughter stabs mother 30 times in London The Nation:
21-year-old daughter stabs mother 30 times in London
Daughter stabs mother 30 times in London The Punch:
Daughter stabs mother 30 times in London
21-year-old daughter stabs mother 30 times in London Daily Nigerian:
21-year-old daughter stabs mother 30 times in London
British police charge 21 year old lady for stabbing mother 30 times The Street Journal:
British police charge 21 year old lady for stabbing mother 30 times
21-Year-Old Daughter Stabs Mother 30 Times, Records Murder Scene On Her Phone Naija News:
21-Year-Old Daughter Stabs Mother 30 Times, Records Murder Scene On Her Phone


   More Picks
1 Fmr. Militant leader, Tompolo, is reportedly set to receive over N4bn monthly from FG to curb oil theft - Instablog 9ja, 1 day ago
2 Kaduna train attack: Terrorists planning to marry off 21-year-old abducted passenger to commander who is in love with her - Negotiator says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
3 Abducted northern commissioner regain freedom, here's how it went down - Legit, 15 hours ago
4 2023: Tinubu, APC still working on Presidential Campaign Council ― Onanuga - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
5 Petrol price rose to N190 per litre in July: NBS - Peoples Gazette, 23 hours ago
6 BPE, foreign firm to collaborate on investment opportunities in Nigeria - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
7 PDP crisis: What Atiku, Wike camps discussed at Port Harcourt meeting [Video] - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
8 Strike: If students must sue anyone, they'll sue the minister of education and the federal government - ASUU President reacts to Minister's comment - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
9 Nigerian Police Have Held My Wife, Daughter Hostage, Surrounding My Residence — Journalist, Agba Jalingo Raises Alarm - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
10 No matter how upset you are, don't threaten your partner with break up unless you mean it - Actor Kenneth Okonkwo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info