Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria not mature enough for state police, governors can be reckless — Yahaya Bello
Nigerian Eye  - Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi, says Nigeria is not mature enough for state governments to have control of the police. Bello said governors can be “ruthless and reckless” if given such power.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Do Youn Agree Nigeria Not Mature Enough For State Police – Yahaya Bello Naija Loaded:
Do Youn Agree Nigeria Not Mature Enough For State Police – Yahaya Bello
Yahaya Bello: Nigeria Not Mature Enough For State Police Information Nigeria:
Yahaya Bello: Nigeria Not Mature Enough For State Police
Why Nigeria can’t operate state police now – Gov Yahaya Bello Within Nigeria:
Why Nigeria can’t operate state police now – Gov Yahaya Bello
Why Nigeria can’t operate state police now – Gov Yahaya Bello Tunde Ednut:
Why Nigeria can’t operate state police now – Gov Yahaya Bello


   More Picks
1 Fmr. Militant leader, Tompolo, is reportedly set to receive over N4bn monthly from FG to curb oil theft - Instablog 9ja, 1 day ago
2 Kaduna train attack: Terrorists planning to marry off 21-year-old abducted passenger to commander who is in love with her - Negotiator says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
3 Abducted northern commissioner regain freedom, here's how it went down - Legit, 15 hours ago
4 2023: Tinubu, APC still working on Presidential Campaign Council ― Onanuga - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
5 Petrol price rose to N190 per litre in July: NBS - Peoples Gazette, 23 hours ago
6 BPE, foreign firm to collaborate on investment opportunities in Nigeria - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
7 PDP crisis: What Atiku, Wike camps discussed at Port Harcourt meeting [Video] - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
8 Strike: If students must sue anyone, they'll sue the minister of education and the federal government - ASUU President reacts to Minister's comment - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
9 Nigerian Police Have Held My Wife, Daughter Hostage, Surrounding My Residence — Journalist, Agba Jalingo Raises Alarm - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
10 No matter how upset you are, don't threaten your partner with break up unless you mean it - Actor Kenneth Okonkwo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info