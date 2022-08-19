Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


President Buhari receives 2022 Commonwealth Games athletes on Sept. 15
News photo Pulse Nigeria  - President Muhammadu Buhari is set to honour the victorious Team Nigeria athletes to the just concluded Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, at the Aso Rock Villa

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Buhari receives Commonwealth Games athletes on Sept. 15 The News Guru:
Buhari receives Commonwealth Games athletes on Sept. 15
Buhari receives 2022 Commonwealth Games athletes on Sept. 15 News Diary Online:
Buhari receives 2022 Commonwealth Games athletes on Sept. 15
President Buhari receives 2022 Commonwealth Games athletes on Sept. 15 Prompt News:
President Buhari receives 2022 Commonwealth Games athletes on Sept. 15
#Amusan: President #Buhari Receives 2022 Commonwealth Games Athletes The Genius Media:
#Amusan: President #Buhari Receives 2022 Commonwealth Games Athletes


   More Picks
1 Buhari govt makes u-turn, awards Tompolo multi-billion pipeline protection contract - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
2 Fmr. Militant leader, Tompolo, is reportedly set to receive over N4bn monthly from FG to curb oil theft - Instablog 9ja, 14 hours ago
3 PFN protest against Muslim-Muslim ticket, tells members 1 major thing to do in 2023 - Legit, 16 hours ago
4 Man identifies his late mother's corpse among the 20 mummified bodies found in Edo ritualist den - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
5 Petrol price rose to N190 per litre in July: NBS - Peoples Gazette, 13 hours ago
6 45-year-old Nigerian man dies in India after suspected drug capsules burst in his stomach - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
7 Citizens call on Nigerian government for help following mass deportation in Dubai (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
8 Canada donates 2.6m doses of J&J COVID-19 vaccines to Nigeria - The Nation, 18 hours ago
9 Strike: If students must sue anyone, they'll sue the minister of education and the federal government - ASUU President reacts to Minister's comment - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
10 I used to judge my aunties for being unmarried at 30 but I’m now 37 – Toke Makinwa - The Info NG, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info