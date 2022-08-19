Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

PDP crisis deserves more attention than Muslim-Muslim ticket, says APC
News photo The Cable  - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for using the controversy of the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket to distract Nigerians of how the party shunned zoning of the presidency.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

