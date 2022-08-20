Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Atiku not offended by Wike's outbursts – Dino Melaye
News photo The Punch  - A senator in the 8th National Assembly and spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation, Dino Melaye, shares his thoughts with FRIDAY OLOKOR on the crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party and other issues

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Atiku Not Offended By Wike’s Outbursts – Dino Melaye Information Nigeria:
Atiku Not Offended By Wike’s Outbursts – Dino Melaye
2023 Presidency: Wike Will Support Atiku - Dino Melaye Naija Parrot:
2023 Presidency: Wike Will Support Atiku - Dino Melaye


   More Picks
1 Kaduna train attack: Terrorists planning to marry off 21-year-old abducted passenger to commander who is in love with her - Negotiator says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 I discussed fixing Nigeria with Obi — Femi Kuti - The Punch, 18 hours ago
3 What I Told APC Presidential Candidate, Tinubu When He Visited Me – Obasanjo - Sahara Reporters, 9 hours ago
4 Abducted northern commissioner regain freedom, here's how it went down - Legit, 24 hours ago
5 2023: Tinubu, APC still working on Presidential Campaign Council ― Onanuga - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
6 2023: I’m father of frustrated Nigerian youths – Obasanjo reveals solution to country’s challenges - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
7 BBNaija: Why I can’t date you – Allysn tells Hermes - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
8 Rwandan woman arrested for indecent dressing is sentenced to 2 years in jail - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 Nigerian Police Have Held My Wife, Daughter Hostage, Surrounding My Residence — Journalist, Agba Jalingo Raises Alarm - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
10 Governor Oyetola’s wife's convoy attacked, aides injured - Legit, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info