Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I’m not depressed by loss at primary – Bakare
The Punch  - The Senior Pastor of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, said on Friday that although he lost his presidential bid at the All Progressives Congress convention, he was not depressed by the loss.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I’m Not Depressed By Loss At Primary – Bakare Information Nigeria:
I’m Not Depressed By Loss At Primary – Bakare
APC Primary Loss: I’m Not Depressed, Says Bakare Signal:
APC Primary Loss: I’m Not Depressed, Says Bakare
I’m Not Depressed By My Loss At APC Primary – Pastor Tunde Bakare Opens Up Tori News:
I’m Not Depressed By My Loss At APC Primary – Pastor Tunde Bakare Opens Up
“I’m Not Depressed By My Loss At The Primaries” – Pastor Tunde Bakare KOKO TV Nigeria:
“I’m Not Depressed By My Loss At The Primaries” – Pastor Tunde Bakare
I’m Not Bothered By My Loss At APC Primary Election – Bakare Naija News:
I’m Not Bothered By My Loss At APC Primary Election – Bakare


   More Picks
1 Kaduna train attack: Terrorists planning to marry off 21-year-old abducted passenger to commander who is in love with her - Negotiator says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 I discussed fixing Nigeria with Obi — Femi Kuti - The Punch, 18 hours ago
3 What I Told APC Presidential Candidate, Tinubu When He Visited Me – Obasanjo - Sahara Reporters, 9 hours ago
4 Abducted northern commissioner regain freedom, here's how it went down - Legit, 24 hours ago
5 2023: Tinubu, APC still working on Presidential Campaign Council ― Onanuga - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
6 2023: I’m father of frustrated Nigerian youths – Obasanjo reveals solution to country’s challenges - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
7 BBNaija: Why I can’t date you – Allysn tells Hermes - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
8 Rwandan woman arrested for indecent dressing is sentenced to 2 years in jail - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 Nigerian Police Have Held My Wife, Daughter Hostage, Surrounding My Residence — Journalist, Agba Jalingo Raises Alarm - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
10 Governor Oyetola’s wife's convoy attacked, aides injured - Legit, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info