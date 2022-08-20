Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

BBNaija: Chiomzy is Groovy’s type of girl – Sheggz
Daily Post  - Big Brother Naija housemate, Sheggz has said Chiomzy is Groovy’s type of girl to have a relationship with. Sheggz, who was paired with Groovy before the show, disclosed this during a conversation with Bella, Chichi and Chiomzy. Groovy is a real Igbo ...

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 What I Told APC Presidential Candidate, Tinubu When He Visited Me – Obasanjo - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
2 25-year-old man arrested for stoning his children to death in Adamawa (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
3 BBNaija: Why I can’t date you – Allysn tells Hermes - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
4 Why did you go? Empress Njamah queries late Ada Ameh [Video] - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
5 The imperative of a power shift, a Tinubu presidency, and the degeneration of PDP, By Femi Fani-Kayode - Premium Times, 16 hours ago
6 Governor Oyetola’s wife's convoy attacked, aides injured - Legit, 16 hours ago
7 NBC extends revocation of operational licenses of 52 broadcast stations to Wednesday - Nigerian Tribune, 8 hours ago
8 Nigerian Universities Suspend Admission Of 461,745 Students Over Protracted Strike By Lecturers, ASUU - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
9 NBC suspends shutdown of 52 broadcast stations after IPI Nigeria’s intervention - Premium Times, 10 hours ago
10 Army berates mischief makers over report on soldiers retirement - The Guardian, 10 hours ago
