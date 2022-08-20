BBNaija: Chiomzy is Groovy’s type of girl – Sheggz Daily Post - Big Brother Naija housemate, Sheggz has said Chiomzy is Groovy’s type of girl to have a relationship with. Sheggz, who was paired with Groovy before the show, disclosed this during a conversation with Bella, Chichi and Chiomzy. Groovy is a real Igbo ...



News Credibility Score: 99%