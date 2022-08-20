What I Told APC Presidential Candidate, Tinubu When He Visited Me – Obasanjo Sahara Reporters - Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has stated that he mentioned to the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, that the two words he (Tinubu) recently used prior to the APC election – Emilokan and Olule – have become ...



News Credibility Score: 99%