Take-It-Back Movement Plans To Occupy Nigerian Police Station In Lagos Over Illegal Detention Of Journalist, Agba Jalingo
Sahara Reporters  - The Take-It-Back Movement led by human rights activist and presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore, has said it will be directing its members in Lagos State to occupy the Area F Police Command, Ikeja, should the police ...

13 hours ago
Police release Agba Jalingo on bail The Punch:
Police release Agba Jalingo on bail
Police releases Agba Jalingo, journalist thanks Nigerians Ripples Nigeria:
Police releases Agba Jalingo, journalist thanks Nigerians
Cross River Watch:
Police Grant Agba Jalingo Bail After Hiding Him For Hours


