Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: I’m father of frustrated Nigerian youths – Obasanjo reveals solution to country’s challenges
Daily Post  - Former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo says he is the father of Nigerian youths who are frustrated owing to the country’s economic downturn.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

VIDEO: I’m father of frustrated youths in Nigeria — Obasanjo Daily Trust:
VIDEO: I’m father of frustrated youths in Nigeria — Obasanjo
2023: I’m Father Of Frustrated Nigerian Youths – Obasanjo Reveals Solution To Country’s Challenges Information Nigeria:
2023: I’m Father Of Frustrated Nigerian Youths – Obasanjo Reveals Solution To Country’s Challenges
2023: I’m father of frustrated Nigerian youths – Obasanjo reveals solution to country’s challenges Nigerian Eye:
2023: I’m father of frustrated Nigerian youths – Obasanjo reveals solution to country’s challenges
“I’m The Father Of Frustrated Nigerian Youths”, Obasanjo Declares News Break:
“I’m The Father Of Frustrated Nigerian Youths”, Obasanjo Declares
I’m father of frustrated Nigerian youths, Obasanjo says as he shares solutions to country’s challenges Tunde Ednut:
I’m father of frustrated Nigerian youths, Obasanjo says as he shares solutions to country’s challenges
I’m father of frustrated Nigerian youths, Obasanjo says as he shares solutions to country’s challenges Within Nigeria:
I’m father of frustrated Nigerian youths, Obasanjo says as he shares solutions to country’s challenges
Ex-President, Obasanjo Says He’s The Father Of Frustrated Nigerian Youths [Video] Kanyi Daily:
Ex-President, Obasanjo Says He’s The Father Of Frustrated Nigerian Youths [Video]
Obasanjo: I am the father of ‘frustrated’ Nigerian youths (VIDEO) Mojidelano:
Obasanjo: I am the father of ‘frustrated’ Nigerian youths (VIDEO)


   More Picks
1 Kaduna train attack: Terrorists planning to marry off 21-year-old abducted passenger to commander who is in love with her - Negotiator says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 I discussed fixing Nigeria with Obi — Femi Kuti - The Punch, 18 hours ago
3 What I Told APC Presidential Candidate, Tinubu When He Visited Me – Obasanjo - Sahara Reporters, 9 hours ago
4 Abducted northern commissioner regain freedom, here's how it went down - Legit, 24 hours ago
5 2023: Tinubu, APC still working on Presidential Campaign Council ― Onanuga - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
6 2023: I’m father of frustrated Nigerian youths – Obasanjo reveals solution to country’s challenges - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
7 BBNaija: Why I can’t date you – Allysn tells Hermes - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
8 Rwandan woman arrested for indecent dressing is sentenced to 2 years in jail - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 Nigerian Police Have Held My Wife, Daughter Hostage, Surrounding My Residence — Journalist, Agba Jalingo Raises Alarm - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
10 Governor Oyetola’s wife's convoy attacked, aides injured - Legit, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info