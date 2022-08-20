Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

CG, NIS presents N4m cash assistance to families of slain officer, two others in Jigawa
Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
CG, NIS presents N4m cash assistance to families of slain officer, two others in Jigawa

The Controller General of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Mr Idris Isa Jere has presented the N4 million assistance to the ...

NIS gives N4m cash relief to slain officer’s family, two others The Nation:
NIS gives N4m cash relief to slain officer’s family, two others
NIS donates N4m to family of slain officer in Jigawa Daily Post:
NIS donates N4m to family of slain officer in Jigawa
NIS Gives N4m Cash Relief To Slain Officer’s Family, Two Others The Nigeria Lawyer:
NIS Gives N4m Cash Relief To Slain Officer’s Family, Two Others


