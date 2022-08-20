Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Guardian
6
Legit
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
Sahara Reporters
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Corruption not cause for 243 soldiers' discharge - Army
The Punch
- Corruption not cause for 243 soldiers' discharge - Army
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Leadership:
Army Clears Air On Discharge Of Soldiers
Affairs TV:
Corruption not cause for 243 soldiers’ discharge – Army
Naija News:
Why Over 200 Soldiers Resigned – Army
More Picks
1
What I Told APC Presidential Candidate, Tinubu When He Visited Me – Obasanjo -
Sahara Reporters,
21 hours ago
2
2023: I’m father of frustrated Nigerian youths – Obasanjo reveals solution to country’s challenges -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
3
25-year-old man arrested for stoning his children to death in Adamawa (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
4
Take-It-Back Movement Plans To Occupy Nigerian Police Station In Lagos Over Illegal Detention Of Journalist, Agba Jalingo -
Sahara Reporters,
19 hours ago
5
Randy pastor remanded for allegedly raping three biological sisters -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
6
2023: Group drums support for Tinubu, says he has formidable credentials -
The Eagle Online,
23 hours ago
7
BBNaija: Why I can’t date you – Allysn tells Hermes -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
8
Immigration service to recruit 5,000 Nigerians, says comptroller-general -
Peoples Gazette,
14 hours ago
9
Nigerian army explains why 234 soldiers withdrew from the force -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
10
We will crush anyone working with former PDP National Chairman - Wike -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
