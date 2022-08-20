Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

High cost of fertiliser, a threat to food security – Farmers
News photo The Guardian  - Farmers in Nigeria have bemoaned the high cost of fertiliser and expressed concern that the situation is threatening food security in the country.

