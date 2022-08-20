Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Interior Minister to sanitise passport, visa issuance processes, others
News photo The Guardian  - The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has pledged his commitment to sanitise the specialised services of professional service providers by improving the processing of visas, passports, marriages and citizenship applications.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

FG vows to sanitise passport, visa issuance processes Vanguard News:
FG vows to sanitise passport, visa issuance processes
Interior Minister to sanitise passport, visa issuance processes, others – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Interior Minister to sanitise passport, visa issuance processes, others – The Sun Nigeria
Interior Minister To Sanitise Passport, Visa Issuance Processes, Others The Street Journal:
Interior Minister To Sanitise Passport, Visa Issuance Processes, Others
Interior Minister to sanitize passport, visa issuance processes, others News Diary Online:
Interior Minister to sanitize passport, visa issuance processes, others


   More Picks
1 What I Told APC Presidential Candidate, Tinubu When He Visited Me – Obasanjo - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
2 2023: I’m father of frustrated Nigerian youths – Obasanjo reveals solution to country’s challenges - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
3 25-year-old man arrested for stoning his children to death in Adamawa (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 Take-It-Back Movement Plans To Occupy Nigerian Police Station In Lagos Over Illegal Detention Of Journalist, Agba Jalingo - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
5 Randy pastor remanded for allegedly raping three biological sisters - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
6 2023: Group drums support for Tinubu, says he has formidable credentials - The Eagle Online, 23 hours ago
7 BBNaija: Why I can’t date you – Allysn tells Hermes - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
8 Immigration service to recruit 5,000 Nigerians, says comptroller-general - Peoples Gazette, 14 hours ago
9 Nigerian army explains why 234 soldiers withdrew from the force - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
10 We will crush anyone working with former PDP National Chairman - Wike - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info