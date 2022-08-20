#BBNaija: I’m willing to get two strikes for Biggie to bring Groovy back – Phyna Correct NG - Big Brother Naija season 7 housemate, Phynaha declared willingness to get two strike from Biggie for her olove-interest, Groovy to be brought back from Level 2. Groovy moved from Level 1 to Level 2 house on Friday evening, on the orders of Big Brother.



News Credibility Score: 50%