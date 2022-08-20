Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria urged to win African U-21 Volleyball Championships semi-final
Peoples Gazette  - Nigeria urged to win African U-21 Volleyball Championships semi-final

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Another Source

African U-21 Volleyball Championships: Nimrod charges Nigeria to beat Egypt in semi-finals Prompt News:
African U-21 Volleyball Championships: Nimrod charges Nigeria to beat Egypt in semi-finals


   More Picks
1 Obasanjo sends powerful warning to Tinubu's supporters over endorsement claim - Legit, 22 hours ago
2 Police officers stage protest over unpaid salaries in Kwara, command reacts (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Super Eagles defender Jamilu Collins to miss the rest of the season due to injury | Latest Nigeria News Today - The News Chronicle, 24 hours ago
4 “If you have to change Nigeria’s situation, you have to change leadership”- Obasanjo tells Charly Boy (VIDEO) - The News Guru, 24 hours ago
5 Daysman Oyakhilome breaks silence after being suspended and placed under spiritual rehabilitation by uncle - Gist Reel, 22 hours ago
6 Trending video of lady praying fervently for a mentally unstable man on the streets of Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
7 "Zero over 10": Reactions as US rapper Bobby Shmurda sings Burna Boy's Last Last - Legit, 22 hours ago
8 Update: Chelsea hand out an indefinite ban to a season-ticket holder for racist abuse aimed at Tottenham star Son Heung-min - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
9 Airline operator urges FG to expedite release of foreign airlines’ $450m ticket sales - Daily Nigerian, 19 hours ago
10 See Davido's Hilarious Response To Kizz Daniel's Tour Details - Not Just OK, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info