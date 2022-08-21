Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Yakubu Dogara says he has uncovered a plot by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force to assassinate him
News Wire NGR  - Former House of Representatives Speaker Yakubu Dogara said he has uncovered a plot by some operatives of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to assassinate him.

1 day ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Daily Trust:
Some policemen plotting to assassinate me, Dogara writes IGP
Sahara Reporters:
Some Policemen Plotting To Assassinate Me – Ex-House Of Representatives Speaker, Dogara Petitions Police Inspector-General
Dogara petitions IGP over The Punch:
Dogara petitions IGP over 'murder plot'
AIT:
Dogara alleges plot by some policemen to assassinate him
Ripples Nigeria:
Dogara raises alarm on threat to life, petitions IGP
Signal:
Some Policemen Plotting to Assassinate Me, Dogara Raises Alarm
Naija Parrot:
There Are Plots By Some Operatives Of The Police To Assassinate Me - Dogara
Kemi Filani Blog:
Dogara writes IGP, says policemen plotting to assassinate him - Kemi Filani News


