Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Costa Rica 2022: Falconets aim for semi final ticket against Netherlands
News photo Prompt News  - Highly –inspired Falconets of Nigeria are determined to proceed further at the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup finals in Costa Rica and see The Netherlands as simply another mountain to climb to get closer to the diadem.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Falconets Battle Netherlands for S’final Ticket in Costa Rica This Day:
Falconets Battle Netherlands for S’final Ticket in Costa Rica
Costa Rica 2022: We’re ready for Netherlands - Falconets Captain – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Costa Rica 2022: We’re ready for Netherlands - Falconets Captain – The Sun Nigeria
Costa Rica 2022: Falconets aim for semifinal ticket against Netherlands The Eagle Online:
Costa Rica 2022: Falconets aim for semifinal ticket against Netherlands


   More Picks
1 What I Told APC Presidential Candidate, Tinubu When He Visited Me – Obasanjo - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
2 2023: I’m father of frustrated Nigerian youths – Obasanjo reveals solution to country’s challenges - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
3 25-year-old man arrested for stoning his children to death in Adamawa (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 Take-It-Back Movement Plans To Occupy Nigerian Police Station In Lagos Over Illegal Detention Of Journalist, Agba Jalingo - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
5 Randy pastor remanded for allegedly raping three biological sisters - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
6 2023: Group drums support for Tinubu, says he has formidable credentials - The Eagle Online, 23 hours ago
7 BBNaija: Why I can’t date you – Allysn tells Hermes - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
8 Immigration service to recruit 5,000 Nigerians, says comptroller-general - Peoples Gazette, 14 hours ago
9 Nigerian army explains why 234 soldiers withdrew from the force - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
10 We will crush anyone working with former PDP National Chairman - Wike - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info