Meeting With Tinubu ‘More Brotherly Than Political’ – Obasanjo
Channels Television  - In a statement signed by his spokesperson, Kehinde Akinyemi, the ex-President expressed dissatisfaction with unauthorized reports of what he discussed with Tinubu in private.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

