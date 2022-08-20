PHOTOS: Kwankwaso commission party state secretariat in Lafia

PHOTOS: Kwankwaso commission party state secretariat in Lafia

The presidential candidate New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) today commissioned the party secretariat in Lafia, Nassarawa state. Osmek News - Osmek NEWSPHOTOS: Kwankwaso commission party state secretariat in LafiaThe presidential candidate New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) today commissioned the party secretariat in Lafia, Nassarawa state.



News Credibility Score: 99%