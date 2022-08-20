Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Tackle criminals with acquired skills, COAS urges cadets
News photo The Punch  - The Chief of Army Staff,  Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya, has charged Army Cadets of Regular Course 69 of the Nigerian Defence Academy to deploy their newly acquired combat skills and competencies to surmount security challenges in the country.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Tackle criminals with acquired skills, COAS urges cadets Tunde Ednut:
Tackle criminals with acquired skills, COAS urges cadets
Tackle criminals with acquired skills, COAS urges cadets Within Nigeria:
Tackle criminals with acquired skills, COAS urges cadets


   More Picks
1 What I Told APC Presidential Candidate, Tinubu When He Visited Me – Obasanjo - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
2 25-year-old man arrested for stoning his children to death in Adamawa (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
3 BBNaija: Why I can’t date you – Allysn tells Hermes - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
4 Why did you go? Empress Njamah queries late Ada Ameh [Video] - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
5 The imperative of a power shift, a Tinubu presidency, and the degeneration of PDP, By Femi Fani-Kayode - Premium Times, 16 hours ago
6 Governor Oyetola’s wife's convoy attacked, aides injured - Legit, 16 hours ago
7 NBC extends revocation of operational licenses of 52 broadcast stations to Wednesday - Nigerian Tribune, 8 hours ago
8 Nigerian Universities Suspend Admission Of 461,745 Students Over Protracted Strike By Lecturers, ASUU - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
9 NBC suspends shutdown of 52 broadcast stations after IPI Nigeria’s intervention - Premium Times, 10 hours ago
10 Army berates mischief makers over report on soldiers retirement - The Guardian, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info