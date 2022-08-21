Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Premier League: Leeds United vs Chelsea; Starting Lineups
News photo Not Just OK  - Here are the starting lineups for the two sides involved in the Premier League fixture Leeds United vs Chelsea. Read!

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Premier League: Leeds defeat Chelsea 3 - 0 The Punch:
Premier League: Leeds defeat Chelsea 3 - 0
Premier League: Leeds United Thrash 10-Man Chelsea Complete Sports:
Premier League: Leeds United Thrash 10-Man Chelsea
Premier League: Chelsea suffer shock 3-0 defeat to Leeds Ripples Nigeria:
Premier League: Chelsea suffer shock 3-0 defeat to Leeds


   More Picks
1 BBNaija S7: Sheggz professes undying love for Bella, says he wants to marry her - The Street Journal, 6 hours ago
2 Anthony Joshua breaks down in tears during press conference as he explains bizarre ring meltdown after losing to Oleksandr Usyk (photos/video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
3 Paris Club refund: We did not take $100m from Consultants for state elections, NGF - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
4 BBNaija S7: Man of many parts, Groovy now with Chomzy [Videos] - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
5 Ebubeagu allegedly attacks venue of Ebonyi women August meeting - The Nation, 14 hours ago
6 BBNaija: I regret my actions, disappointed in myself – Adekunle - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
7 I Had Brotherly Meeting With Tinubu, Not Political – Ex-President Obasanjo Denies Endorsing APC Presidential Candidate - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
8 BBNaija 7: Diana threatens to slap Rachel over Giddyfia - The Nation, 8 hours ago
9 Costa Rica 2022: Falconets aim for semi final ticket against Netherlands - Prompt News, 24 hours ago
10 'I am going to finish you to the last,' Wike to those working with his 'enemies' - Legit, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info