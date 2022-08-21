Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Man arrested for impregnating his daughter and forcing her into prostitution in Ogun
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A 49-year-old man, Amoda Bola, was on August 17 arrested by men of the Ogun state Police command for allegedly impregnating his 14-year-old biological daughter (name withheld).


The suspect, a

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

