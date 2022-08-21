Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

We are still investigating allegation of threat to Dogara's life ― Bauchi Police
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Bauchi State Commissioner of Police, Umar Mamman Sanda has reacted that the command is still investigating the allegation of threat to life raised by the

We Vanguard News:
We're investigating Dogara's threat to life allegation - Police
ALARM OVER THREAT TO LIFE: Police in Bauchi says ex-Speaker, Dogara, lied Ripples Nigeria:
ALARM OVER THREAT TO LIFE: Police in Bauchi says ex-Speaker, Dogara, lied
Police Dismiss Yakubu Dogara Global Upfront:
Police Dismiss Yakubu Dogara's Allegation Of Threat To Life As Bauchi Police Commissioner Insists On Further Investigations


