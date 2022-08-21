NDLEA intercepts 249,600 Tramadol tabs at Lagos airport, arrests freight agent Prompt News - The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted 249,600 tablets of Tramadol (225mg) from a shipment from India at the Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc (SAHCO) import shed of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Lagos. The Director, Media ...



