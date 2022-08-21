Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Zambian Minister seeks Dangote’s collaboration on agric sector development
News photo Prompt News  - The Zambian Minister of Commerce and Industry, Mr Chipoka Mulenga, has urged the President of Dangote Group, Mr Aliko Dangote, to collaborate with the Zambian Government to develop its agricultural sector.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

