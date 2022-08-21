Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Guardian
6
Legit
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
Sahara Reporters
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Zambian Minister seeks Dangote’s collaboration on agric sector development
Prompt News
- The Zambian Minister of Commerce and Industry, Mr Chipoka Mulenga, has urged the President of Dangote Group, Mr Aliko Dangote, to collaborate with the Zambian Government to develop its agricultural sector.
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
Additional Sources
The Sun:
Zambian Minister seeks Dangote’s collaboration on agric sector development – The Sun Nigeria
Business Day:
Zambian minister invites Dangote Group to open fertilizer plant in home country
Pulse Nigeria:
Zambian Minister seeks Dangote’s collaboration on agric sector development
More Picks
1
Anthony Joshua breaks down in tears during press conference as he explains bizarre ring meltdown after losing to Oleksandr Usyk (photos/video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
2
Paris Club refund: We did not take $100m from Consultants for state elections, NGF -
Vanguard News,
7 hours ago
3
BBNaija S7: Man of many parts, Groovy now with Chomzy [Videos] -
Vanguard News,
17 hours ago
4
Ebubeagu allegedly attacks venue of Ebonyi women August meeting -
The Nation,
18 hours ago
5
BBNaija: I regret my actions, disappointed in myself – Adekunle -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
6
Serie A: Osimhen On Target As Napoli Pip Monza 4-0 -
Complete Sports,
5 hours ago
7
'I am going to finish you to the last,' Wike to those working with his 'enemies' -
Legit,
13 hours ago
8
Man arrested for impregnating his daughter and forcing her into prostitution in Ogun -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
9
‘Necessary Victory’ - Zelensky reacts as Ukraine's Usyk defeats Anthony Joshua -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
10
Plane failed to descend as pilots reportedly fell asleep during flight -
CNN World,
14 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...