Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Guardian
6
Legit
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
Sahara Reporters
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
You're linking us to Peter Obi due to your hatred for Ndigbo, fear of Biafra - IPOB slams Miyetti Allah
Daily Post
- The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Sunday berated the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, for linking its members to the Labour Party, LP, presidential
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Sun:
IPOB blasts Miyetti Allah for linking Peter Obi to group's struggle – The Sun Nigeria
Nigerian Eye:
You’re linking us to Peter Obi due to your hatred for Ndigbo, fear of Biafra – IPOB slams Miyetti Allah
Naija News:
Miyetti Allah Linking Us To Peter Obi Due To Their Hatred For Igbo – IPOB
More Picks
1
Anthony Joshua breaks down in tears during press conference as he explains bizarre ring meltdown after losing to Oleksandr Usyk (photos/video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
2
Paris Club refund: We did not take $100m from Consultants for state elections, NGF -
Vanguard News,
7 hours ago
3
BBNaija S7: Man of many parts, Groovy now with Chomzy [Videos] -
Vanguard News,
17 hours ago
4
Ebubeagu allegedly attacks venue of Ebonyi women August meeting -
The Nation,
18 hours ago
5
BBNaija: I regret my actions, disappointed in myself – Adekunle -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
6
Serie A: Osimhen On Target As Napoli Pip Monza 4-0 -
Complete Sports,
5 hours ago
7
'I am going to finish you to the last,' Wike to those working with his 'enemies' -
Legit,
13 hours ago
8
Man arrested for impregnating his daughter and forcing her into prostitution in Ogun -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
9
‘Necessary Victory’ - Zelensky reacts as Ukraine's Usyk defeats Anthony Joshua -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
10
Plane failed to descend as pilots reportedly fell asleep during flight -
CNN World,
14 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...