Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Guardian
6
Legit
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
Sahara Reporters
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
NDLEA Intercepts 2.3m Opioid Tabs
Leadership
- Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), in series of interdiction operations in the past week, have intercepted a total 2,325,553
40 mins ago
News Credibility Score:
95%
More Picks
1
Obasanjo sends powerful warning to Tinubu's supporters over endorsement claim -
Legit,
22 hours ago
2
Police officers stage protest over unpaid salaries in Kwara, command reacts (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
3
Super Eagles defender Jamilu Collins to miss the rest of the season due to injury | Latest Nigeria News Today -
The News Chronicle,
24 hours ago
4
“If you have to change Nigeria’s situation, you have to change leadership”- Obasanjo tells Charly Boy (VIDEO) -
The News Guru,
24 hours ago
5
Daysman Oyakhilome breaks silence after being suspended and placed under spiritual rehabilitation by uncle -
Gist Reel,
22 hours ago
6
Trending video of lady praying fervently for a mentally unstable man on the streets of Lagos -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
7
"Zero over 10": Reactions as US rapper Bobby Shmurda sings Burna Boy's Last Last -
Legit,
22 hours ago
8
Update: Chelsea hand out an indefinite ban to a season-ticket holder for racist abuse aimed at Tottenham star Son Heung-min -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
9
Airline operator urges FG to expedite release of foreign airlines’ $450m ticket sales -
Daily Nigerian,
19 hours ago
10
See Davido's Hilarious Response To Kizz Daniel's Tour Details -
Not Just OK,
19 hours ago
