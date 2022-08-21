Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Police confirm killing of suspected motorcycle thief in Ilesa, Osun
News photo Republican Nigeria  - The Police Command in Osun on Sunday, confirmed the killing of a suspected notorious motorcycle thief in Ilesa area of the state by a mob.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Police confirm killing of suspected motorcycle thief in Ilesa, Osun The Nation:
Police confirm killing of suspected motorcycle thief in Ilesa, Osun
Mob kills suspected thief, Osun police order probe The Punch:
Mob kills suspected thief, Osun police order probe
Mob kills suspected motorcycle thief in Osun Premium Times:
Mob kills suspected motorcycle thief in Osun
Mob killed suspected motorcycle thief in Osun: Police Peoples Gazette:
Mob killed suspected motorcycle thief in Osun: Police
Police confirm killing of suspected motorcycle thief in Ilesa, Osun The Eagle Online:
Police confirm killing of suspected motorcycle thief in Ilesa, Osun
Police confirm killing of suspected motorcycle thief in Ilesa, Osun News Diary Online:
Police confirm killing of suspected motorcycle thief in Ilesa, Osun


   More Picks
1 BBNaija S7: Sheggz professes undying love for Bella, says he wants to marry her - The Street Journal, 20 hours ago
2 Paris Club refund: We did not take $100m from Consultants for state elections, NGF - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
3 Serie A: Osimhen On Target As Napoli Pip Monza 4-0 - Complete Sports, 15 hours ago
4 Anthony Joshua breaks down in tears during press conference as he explains bizarre ring meltdown after losing to Oleksandr Usyk (photos/video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 Soludo bans movement of cattle on foot in Anambra - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
6 Lekki deep-sea port to create 112,000 jobs – Minister - The Nation, 21 hours ago
7 Disappointment as Super Falconets crash out of World Cup - SoccerNet Nigeria, 9 hours ago
8 Paris Club Refund: ‘You Dished Out Half Truth’ - Governors Reply Ned Nwoko - The Nigeria Lawyer, 14 hours ago
9 BBNaija: Kess evicted from reality show - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
10 NDLEA intercepts 249,600 Tramadol tabs at Lagos airport, arrests freight agent - Prompt News, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info