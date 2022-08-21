Post News
News at a Glance
BBNaija: Kess evicted from reality show
Daily Post
- Kess, Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate, has been evicted from the reality show. Daniella, Pharmsavi, Kess, Groovy, Amaka and two others were nominated for possible eviction.
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
#BBNaija Kess has just being Evicted from the #BBNaija Level Up House.
The Trent:
Kess Evicted From BBNaija Reality Show
Tori News:
BBNaija Level Up: Kess And Pharmsavi Evicted
KOKO TV Nigeria:
BBNaija: Kess And Pharmsavi Evicted From Biggie’s House
Gbextra Online Portal:
#BBNaija: Kess and Pharmsavi evicted from Level Up show
See Naija:
BBNaija: How Nigerians voted for Kess, Pharmsavi, Amaka
National Daily:
Kess, Pharmsavi evicted from #BBNaija
More Picks
1
BBNaija S7: Sheggz professes undying love for Bella, says he wants to marry her -
The Street Journal,
20 hours ago
2
Paris Club refund: We did not take $100m from Consultants for state elections, NGF -
Vanguard News,
17 hours ago
3
Serie A: Osimhen On Target As Napoli Pip Monza 4-0 -
Complete Sports,
15 hours ago
4
Anthony Joshua breaks down in tears during press conference as he explains bizarre ring meltdown after losing to Oleksandr Usyk (photos/video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
5
Soludo bans movement of cattle on foot in Anambra -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
6
Lekki deep-sea port to create 112,000 jobs – Minister -
The Nation,
21 hours ago
7
Disappointment as Super Falconets crash out of World Cup -
SoccerNet Nigeria,
9 hours ago
8
Paris Club Refund: ‘You Dished Out Half Truth’ - Governors Reply Ned Nwoko -
The Nigeria Lawyer,
14 hours ago
9
BBNaija: Kess evicted from reality show -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
10
NDLEA intercepts 249,600 Tramadol tabs at Lagos airport, arrests freight agent -
Prompt News,
19 hours ago
