Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: You’re like Satan campaigning against sin – Omokri attacks Peter Obi
News photo Daily Post  - Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, has been criticized for insisting on transforming Nigeria from consumption to production economy, if elected president.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Peter Obi’s talk is like Satan campaigning against sin —Reno Omokri Ripples Nigeria:
Peter Obi’s talk is like Satan campaigning against sin —Reno Omokri
Omokri Attacks Peter Obi For Insisting On Transforming Nigeria From Consumption To Production Economy News Break:
Omokri Attacks Peter Obi For Insisting On Transforming Nigeria From Consumption To Production Economy
2023: Reno Omokri Makes U-turn, After Promising To Avoid Attacking Peter Obi Naija News:
2023: Reno Omokri Makes U-turn, After Promising To Avoid Attacking Peter Obi
An importer promising to turn Nigeria from consuming to producing nation, is like Satan campaigning against sin, Omokri mocks Peter Obi Kemi Filani Blog:
An importer promising to turn Nigeria from consuming to producing nation, is like Satan campaigning against sin, Omokri mocks Peter Obi


   More Picks
1 BBNaija S7: Sheggz professes undying love for Bella, says he wants to marry her - The Street Journal, 17 hours ago
2 Serie A: Osimhen On Target As Napoli Pip Monza 4-0 - Complete Sports, 13 hours ago
3 Anthony Joshua breaks down in tears during press conference as he explains bizarre ring meltdown after losing to Oleksandr Usyk (photos/video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 Lekki deep-sea port to create 112,000 jobs – Minister - The Nation, 19 hours ago
5 BBNaija 7: Diana threatens to slap Rachel over Giddyfia - The Nation, 19 hours ago
6 'I am going to finish you to the last,' Wike to those working with his 'enemies' - Legit, 21 hours ago
7 Paris Club Refund: ‘You Dished Out Half Truth’ - Governors Reply Ned Nwoko - The Nigeria Lawyer, 11 hours ago
8 Man arrested for impregnating his daughter and forcing her into prostitution in Ogun - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
9 2023: Why Atiku’s presidential bid will fail, by VON DG - The Nation, 18 hours ago
10 Enugu Communities And Herders' Union, Miyetti Allah Set Up Joint Task Force To Tackle Killings, Abductions - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info